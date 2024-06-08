'Do you justify rape or murder': Kangana slams those praising CISF constable who slapped her

New Delhi: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Saturday criticised people praising the CISF woman constable who allegedly slapped her, asking if they also justify "rape or murder".

Ranaut, in a video message on Thursday, said she was hit in the face and abused by the constable during a security check at the Chandigarh airport.

"Every rapist, murderer or thief always has a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminal's strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land. Remember if you are ok with breaking into someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their body and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper into your psychological criminal tendencies (sic)," the 37-year-old posted on X.

In her video message, Ranaut said she was hit in the face and abused by a CISF constable, who appeared to be upset with the actor over her stance on the farmer protests, during security check at the Chandigarh airport.

The ugly fracas broke out two days after she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Kulwinder Kaur, the accused CISF personnel, has been suspended and an investigation has been launched. The CISF, tasked with providing security at airports, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

In her latest post, Ranaut also advised people to "take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience". "Don't carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself," the actor added.

Earlier on Saturday, Ranaut found support from cinema veteran Shabana Azmi, who said security officials should not take law into their hands.

In a post on X, Azmi said though she has "no love lost" for Ranaut, she wouldn't join people who are celebrating the "slap".

"I have no love lost for Kangana Ranaut. But I can't find myself joining this chorus of celebrating 'the slap'. If security personnel start taking law into their hands, none of us can be safe," Azmi wrote.

Azmi's husband, veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, has filed a defamation case against Ranaut over her remarks that he had threatened her. The case is still in court.