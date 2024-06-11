RSS stalwart Mohan Bhagwat criticises Modi-led BJP poll campaign

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has criticised the bitter campaigning by both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition in the recent general election, in a rare public comment on politics.

The RSS chief also demanded urgent attention be given to the strife-torn remote state of Manipur, where rampant lawlessness is being seen as a rare security failure by Modi's government.

Modi took charge as the prime minister for a third term on Sunday, but unlike the previous tenures, his BJP was unable to secure a majority and relied on regional allies to form a coalition government. Modi began public life as a publicist of the RSS, which is credited with being the force behind his subsequent rise to power.

In his first comments after the election result last week, Bhagwat said the election should be viewed as competition, and not war, and criticised parties for comments that stoked religious divisions. "The kind of things that were said, the way the two sides castigated each other... the way no one cared about social divisions being created because of what was being done... How will the country operate like this," he said on Monday in Nagpur. "The opposition is not an opponent," he said, in what appeared to be a dig at the BJP.

The election campaign was marked by Modi's criticism of the opposition for allegedly favouring the 200 million minority Muslims of the country- a change of tack after low voter turnout in the initial phases became a cause of concern. The opposition blamed him and the BJP for targeting Muslims to woo hardline Hindu voters, a charge Modi denied saying he doesn't do "Hindu-Muslim politics".

Chandrachur Singh, who teaches politics at Delhi's Hindu College, said Bhagwat's comments were not aimed at Modi.

"It's an attempt to ensure that the political culture underlining our parliamentary democracy doesn't get vitiated and that it operates on a healthy balance of ideas and perspectives," Singh said.

Bhagwat also talked about Manipur, where fighting between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities over economic benefits has killed at least 220 people and displaced 60,000 in the last year.

Modi has not visited the north-eastern state, where his party controls the local government, despite crisscrossing the country conducting rallies during the campaign. At the general election, the BJP lost both parliamentary seats in Manipur. "Manipur is still burning," Bhagwat said. "Who is going to pay attention to it? It is a duty to deal with it on priority."