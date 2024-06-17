NCERT to use 'Bharat', 'India' interchangeably in textbooks

New Delhi: "Bharat" and "India" will now be used interchangeably in NCERT textbooks, aligning with the country's Constitution, Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) said on Monday.



This announcement holds significance following recommendations from a high-level panel tasked with revising the social science curriculum, proposing the substitution of "India" with "Bharat" across all school textbook classes.

The NCERT chief said both the words will be used in the books and the council has no aversion to either "Bharat" or "India". "It is interchangeable....our position is what our Constitution says and we uphold that. We can use Bharat, we can use India, what is the problem? We are not in that debate. Wherever it suits we will use India, wherever it suits we will use Bharat. We have no aversion to either India or Bharat," he said.

"You can see both being used in our textbooks already and that will continue in new textbooks. This is a useless debate," Saklani said.

A high-level committee for social sciences, constituted by the NCERT to revise the school curriculum, had last year recommended that "India" should be replaced with "Bharat" in the textbooks for all classes.

Committee chairperson C I Isaac, who was heading the panel, had said they have suggested replacing the name "India" with "Bharat" in the textbooks, introducing "classical history", instead of "ancient history" in the curriculum, and including the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in the syllabus for all subjects.

"The committee has unanimously recommended that the name Bharat should be used in the textbooks for students across classes. Bharat is an age-old name. The name Bharat has been used in ancient texts, such as Vishnu Purana, which is 7,000 years old," Isaac had told PTI.

The NCERT had then said that no decision has been taken on panel's recommendations.

The name Bharat first appeared officially last year when the government sent out G20 invites in the name of "President of Bharat", instead of "President of India". Later, the nameplate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the summit in New Delhi also read "Bharat", instead of India.

(With PTI inputs.)