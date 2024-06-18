Centre fully committed to ensuring safety, security for Manipur citizens: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Monday that the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens in Manipur.

Addressing the security situation of the state, he stated that the deployment of central forces will be increased if necessary and should be strategically placed to restore peace and stability in the state.

Shah also mentioned that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will engage in discussions with both the Meitei and Kuki communities as soon as possible to bridge the ethnic divide in restive Manipur.

He emphasised that strict legal action must be taken against those responsible for the violence in the northeastern state. Additionally, Shah directed the chief secretary of Manipur to ensure the provision of adequate health and education facilities for displaced individuals and their rehabilitation and to prevent any further incidents of violence in the state, which has been experiencing ethnic clashes for over a year.

Shah also reviewed the situation in relief camps, especially in respect of proper availability of food, water, medicines and other basic amenities. He underscored the importance of a coordinated approach to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict. The Centre has been actively supporting the Manipur government in strengthening the security situation in the state, the statement said.

Shah reviewed the security situation in Manipur amidst reports of fresh incidents of trouble in the northeastern state. At the high-level meeting, Shah was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing situation in the state by top security officials, sources said.

The home minister took stock of the situation in Manipur a day after the state's Governor Anusuiya Uikey had called on him here. It is believed that Uikey apprised him about the law and order situation there. There were reports of fresh violence in capital Imphal and Jiribam recently. The Centre is said to be worried over the violence spreading to new areas like Jiribam, which has been by and large peaceful in the last one year, the sources said.

Security Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh and Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi attended the meeting on behalf of the state government. However, Chief Minister N Biren Singh was not present at the meeting. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, Army Chief-designate Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials were present at the hour-long meeting.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts of the state to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then, over 220 people belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel have been killed in the continuing violence.

(With PTI Inputs)