'Dark period in Indian democracy,' newly-elected Speaker condemns Emergency

New Delhi: In a surprising move, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday condemned the Emergency period shortly after he was elected to the post. He slammed formed Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and referred to the Emergency period as a 'black period' in Indian democracy. Birla also asked the House to observe two minutes of silence to mourn the period of emergency amid the Opposition's sloganeering. The House was adjourned following this.

"This House condemns the imposition of Emergency in 1975. We commend the steadfast determination of all those who resisted the Emergency, fought against it, and upheld their responsibility in safeguarding India's democracy. The 25th of June 1975 will forever remain a dark chapter in India's history. On that day, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency and undermined the Constitution crafted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar," Birla said.

"During this period, democratic values in India were suppressed and freedom of expression was severely curtailed. India, globally recognized as the world's largest democracy, has always embraced democratic principles and fostered open debate. Throughout our history, we have consistently upheld and promoted democratic values."

A short video on the Emergency was released on BJP's official page on X shortly after the Speaker's statement. "Those who spread confusion about the Constitution have themselves crushed the Constitution of India for decades. India will remember... #DarkDaysOfEmergency," the post in Hindi said.

Birla was elected as Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice vote. While thanking the House on being elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive term, Birla also said he will work to uphold the high standards of Parliamentary traditions.

"Treasury and opposition benches run the House together, the strength of Indian democracy is in listening to everyone, and running the House with everyone's agreement. I will expect that I run the House with everyone's agreement. Even if there is lone member from a party, they should get sufficient time," Birla said.

"It will be my expectation that the House runs without obstruction. We are elected by people with hope, that is why I urge there should not be disruptions in the House. There can be criticism, but obstruction is not a tradition of the House. Rushing to the Well is not a tradition of Parliament," Birla said.

"I never want to act against any member, but everyone wants the high standard of Parliamentary tradition to be maintained. For that I have to make tough decisions at times," he said. While stating that agreements and disagreements are a part of the tradition of the House, he hoped opposition would give constructive suggestions and government will incorporate those suggestions.

"I urge all that in the 18th Lok Sabha, while remembering the great architects of Constitution, we should make policies and laws that will help the downtrodden sections of the society," he said. He also welcomed the 281 first time members to Lok Sabha, and said they should learn about Parliamentary traditions and practices from their seniors.