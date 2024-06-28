Extreme weather: Delhi transitions from heatwave to flooding

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a rain-devastated city on Friday with a canopy at Delhi airport's busy Terminal 1 collapsing, killing one person, and many parts of the city inundated with water entering homes, submerging vehicles and leading to miles-long traffic snarls. As early morning rains brought the national capital to its knees, flight operations were suspended at Terminal 1 till further notice and thousands of commuters stranded while on their way to office, school or college, or for important appointments.

Key tunnels, including the one at Pragati Maidan, were closed and reports of homes being flooded came in from across the city, including the upscale areas of Hauz Khas, South Extension and Mayur Vihar on the first day of heavy rain.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, 228.1 mm of rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, 192.8 mm at Lodhi Road, Mausam Bhavan, 150.4 mm at Ridge, 106.6 mm at Palam, and 66.3 mm at Ayanagar in the last 20 to 30 hours. The IMD, which defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day, said later in the morning that the monsoon has arrived. The downpour began around 3 am.

At Terminal 1, the rain destruction took a tragic turn. Around 5 am, a canopy at the departure area collapsed, trapping several people and killing one whose identity is yet to be ascertained. Besides the roof sheet, the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal.

Not far away from the airport, several labourers were feared to be trapped when an under-construction wall in Vasant Vihar collapsed. The exact numbers are yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said. Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said the call came at 5.30 am. Rescue teams of NDRF, DDMA, civics agencies, fire and police are on the spot and efforts are underway to rescue them.

The Delhi government has called an emergency meeting in the afternoon to take stock of the situation. All cabinet ministers and senior government officials will attend, officials said. As Delhiites and the government came to grips with the crisis, power outages were reported at many locations, including Dwarka and Jangpura. Besides, key stretches such as the Minto Road and Azad Market underpasses had to be closed.

In many residential areas, locals were seen wading through waist-deep water. A video showed BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi rowing a boat on a waterlogged street. "For the past month, we have been fighting to get the PWD drains cleaned, but the Delhi government did nothing. As a result, today, the entire city is flooded, and no arrangements have been made by the government."

He also attacked Delhi minister Atishi, who was on an indefinite fast over the water scarcity in the national capital and said, "Delhi government ministers are protesting about the water crisis, but on the other hand, they are not doing anything about the waterlogging situation. Drains are overflowing because they didn't get them cleaned ahead of the monsoon."

Attacking the AAP dispensation over the waterlogging situation in the national capital, the BJP also shared images of water entering Atishi's residence on Mathura Road. Delhi Traffic Police released traffic advisories for several roads where waterlogging affected routes and caused jams.

The police suggested finding alternative paths in Kartavya Path, ITO, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, Outer Ring Road, Azad Market underpass, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Minto Road and other areas. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed the entry and exit gates at Yashobhoomi Sector 25 Dwarka. The shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to the Terminal 1-IGI Airport was also suspended. Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had earlier said that there will be no flooding in the Yamuna this year as the river will get a clear channel for its flow.