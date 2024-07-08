Malayalam
J&K encounters: Death toll touches eight as two more bodies recovered

PTI
Published: July 08, 2024 07:04 AM IST
Representational image.
Topic | India

Srinagar: The death toll in the twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir climbed to eight on Sunday as security forces recovered the bodies of two more terrorists, officials said.

The twin encounters began on Saturday in two villages of Kulgam district.

"Bodies of two terrorists were recovered from Modergam encounter site while four bodies of terrorists were recovered from Chinnigam site," the officials said.

Two army soldiers, including an elite Para Commando, laid down their lives while battling the terrorists, they said. The anti-militancy operation was going on till the last reports came in. 

