Heavy rain, waterlogging plague Mumbai; flights chartered for Anant Ambani's wedding to be hit

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 12, 2024 03:51 PM IST
mumbai-rain-waterlogging.jpg
Photo: X/@humaneGPT
Topic | India

Mumbai: Waterlogging induced by heavy rain continued to plague Mumbai on Friday. Roads and railway tracks were flooded, causing traffic disruption. Air services were also hit as a result of incessant rain.

The adverse weather is expected to affect the flights chartered for the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries owner Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, later today. Over 100 flights carrying celebrities and other eminent personalities are scheduled to reach Mumbai.

A yellow alert was sounded across the city on Friday. Navi Mumbai and Thane were on orange alert. Mumbai Police imposed traffic restrictions near Kurla Complex in Bandra, where the grand wedding ceremony will take place.

