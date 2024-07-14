BJP-RSS destroying India's education system, future of youth: Congress

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that the BJP and RSS are actively destroying the country's education system and ruining the future of its youth. In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress leader highlighted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is facing allegations of "fraud, paper leaks, and scams," particularly in national competitive exams such as the NEET-UG, and is currently under scrutiny for these irregularities. He also questioned why the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) has not been allowed to conduct any exams for the past four years.

Kharge's comments came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Mumbai on Saturday, where the PM claimed that the creation of eight crore new jobs in the last three to four years has "silenced" those spreading false narratives about unemployment.

"Narendra Modi ji, yesterday you were weaving a web of lies about providing jobs in Mumbai. I want to remind you again of what you said while announcing the NRA - National Recruitment Agency. In August 2020, you said - 'NRA will prove to be a boon for crores of youths. Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple examinations and save precious time as well as resources. This will also give a big boost to transparency,'" Kharge took to X.

.@narendramodi जी,



कल आप मुंबई में नौकरियाँ देने पर झूठ का मायाजाल बुन रहे थे।



मैं आपको पुनः याद दिलाना चाहता हूँ कि आपने NRA - National Recruitment Agency की घोषणा करते हुए क्या कहा था।



अगस्त 2020 में आपने कहा था - "NRA करोड़ों युवाओं के लिए वरदान साबित होगी। सामान्य… pic.twitter.com/RZOQkMh1hh — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 14, 2024

"We have three questions - Why has the NRA not conducted a single exam in the last four years? Why, despite providing a fund of Rs 1,517.57 crore to the NRA, has only Rs 58 crore been spent so far? The NRA was formed for recruitment to government jobs. Was the NRA deliberately kept inactive so that SC, ST, OBC, and EWS youth could be deprived of their reservation rights?" Kharge questioned. He also said the Congress had previously raised the issue of the NRA, but the Modi government has maintained a "vow of silence" on the matter.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a media report which claimed that the NRA had not been able to conduct a single exam despite spending Rs 58 crore in the last four years. "The central government announced 'one country, one exam' for the youth in 2020 and handed over the responsibility of this to the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) with great fanfare," he said.

"But this agency has not been able to conduct a single exam despite spending Rs 58 crore in the last 4 years," Ramesh said. The NRA has also proved to be a failure like the NTA, he claimed.

(With PTI Inputs)