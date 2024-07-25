Malayalam
Delhi excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Kejriwal, Sisodia, K Kavitha

PTI
Published: July 25, 2024 02:11 PM IST
K Kavitha, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. File Photos.
Topic | India

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering and corruption cases related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody in a money laundering case, being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, till July 31, while his judicial custody in a corruption case, lodged by the CBI, was extended till August 8.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha and other accused till July 31 in the money laundering case. The accused were produced before the court through video conference.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case, however, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case. He is in judicial custody in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case.

