Tamil Nadu: The state witnessed the murder of two political workers in a span of 24 hours on Sunday, including one in the neighbouring area of Puducherry. The deceased are Selva Kumar (52), a senior member of the BJP, and Padmanaban (45), an AIADMK functionary.

Selva Kumar, the Cooperative Wing Secretary of the BJP, was hacked to death by a four-member gang, police reported. According to a senior police officer, eight special teams have been formed to apprehend the culprits.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when Selva Kumar was travelling to his home in M Vilankulam on his motorcycle; he was travelling to his home, which is four kilometres from where the incident occurred. He died on the spot, the official told PTI.

Following an autopsy at the district government hospital, Selva Kumar's body was handed over to his family. To a query, the police official said the four accused had been identified and, based on initial investigation and interaction with the family members of the victim, the motive behind the murder has been ascertained to be personal issues.

"It is not related to his political party position or his ideology. It is because of some personal issue. We have identified the four accused who are involved in the crime," the official said.

To another query, he said, "Eight special teams have been formed. We have identified the location of the four accused right now. Very soon, we will secure them into custody." Meanwhile, reports earlier in the day said that the victim's family members and BJP party supporters staged a 'road roko', raising slogans demanding that the police arrest the culprits.

In a separate incident, Padmanaban was allegedly hacked to death by a five-member gang at Irulanchanthai village in Puducherry on Sunday. Padmanaban, an AIADMK functionary from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, was returning home on a motorcycle with his friend when a car following them intercepted their vehicle. The assailants knocked them down and then hacked Padmanaban with sharp-edged weapons. He died on the spot while his friend managed to flee.

The police from Bahoor commune of Puducherry, where the crime occurred, rushed to the scene and sent Padmanaban's body to the government general hospital in Puducherry for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and two persons have been taken into custody for interrogation.

Earlier in July, the Tamil Nadu unit President of the Bahujan Samaj Party, K Armstrong, was also hacked to death in Chennai by a gang, leading to widespread outrage in the state. Opposition parties, including the AIADMK, have raised concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.

(With PTI Inputs)