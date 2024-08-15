New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unfurled the national flag for the 11th time in a row from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day. In his address on the country's 78th Independence Day, he expressed concern over the surge in natural calamities in the country and extended solidarity with the affected.

The prime minister's remarks come against the backdrop of catastrophic landslides in Kerala's Wayanad in which more than 230 people were killed on July 30, and torrential rains and flooding in many other states. Addressing the nation PM Modi said, "In light of the recent surge in natural disasters, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to all those affected. Rest assured, the nation stands united with you during these challenging times. Together, we will overcome."

He also appealed the citizens to stand united for making India a developed nation by 2047.

"We are proud that we carry the blood of the 40 crore people who had uprooted the colonial rule from India...Today, we are 140 crore people, if we resolve and move together in one direction, then we can become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles in the way."

Modi said it is a day to pay tribute to the countless people who made sacrifices and struggled for the country's freedom. "The country is indebted to them," he said. He also paid condolences to the families who lost their members in the recent national disasters.

His first Independence Day address of his third term takes him past Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of Red Fort during 2004-2014, and places him behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who did the honours 17 and 16 times respectively.

Before reaching Red Fort, he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial.

Nation first

The commitment to reforms is the blueprint for growth and is not borne of any political compulsion but the dedication to nation first. In this context, Modi noted the growth of the banking sector, which he added has powered the progress in every sector.

Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his Raj Ghat memorial on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Speaking of his goal for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, he said people from all corners of the country and communities have offered suggestions for the agenda. He recounted many of these ideas-- including reform in justice system, campaign for capacity building, developing India's traditional systems of medicine.

He cited his government's success in taking electricity to unelectrified areas, piped water to crores of homes, expanding 'vocal for local' programme and boosting renewable energy to assert that it has infused a new confidence and consciousness among people.

The nation feels proud when the world wants to learn from its achievements in the fintech sector, Modi said.

75,000 more medical seats in next 5 years

In a major announcement, the PM said that 75,000 more medical seats will be created in the next five years.

“Even today, children, mostly belonging to the middle class, are going abroad for medical education. They spend "lakhs and crores" on medical education abroad. In the last 10 years we have increased the medical seats to nearly 1 lakh. Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education and they go to such countries, I get surprised when I hear about them. So we have decided, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years,” he said.

Publicise punishment for crimes against women

He pointed out that there is a need to widely publicise punishments given for atrocities against women, so that there is a fear of consequence. Modi said his government has worked on a "women-led development model," but he was still concerned over incidents of rape and violence against women.

"Crimes against women should be probed swiftly, and stringent punishment should be given to those who commit demonic acts, it is important to instil confidence in the society. Need of hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women so that there is fear of consequences. Those who commit such sins should know that they will be hanged. It is important to have that fear," he said.

Modi spoke about the country's efforts to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities, noting that the government's focus on sign language and the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan reflects a deep respect for their dignity. He praised the achievements of India's paralympians, saying their successes showcase the strength and potential of every Indian.