Riyad Mathew elected as Chairman of ABC

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 18, 2024 03:50 PM IST
Topic | India

Riyad Mathew, Chief Associate Editor and Director of Malayala Manorama group has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations ( ABC) for the year 2024-25. He is also a Director on the Board of the Press Trust of India (PTI) since August 2009. He was also the Chairman of PTI for the year 2016-17. He served as a board member of the International Press Institute ( IPI) based in Vienna till May 2023 and now as the Chairman of International Press Institute (IPI) India.

He was also a Director on the Board of Directors of MRUC ( Media Research Users Council) as well as Board member of AIM ( Association of Indian Magazines). Riyad Mathew had completed his Masters in Journalism from the University of Maryland and trained at The Washington Post, The Washington Times and Capital News Service.

Karunesh Bajaj of ITC limited representing advertisers on the ABC council was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for the year 2024-25. Mohit Jain of Bennett, Coleman and Co. ltd and Vikram Sakhuja of Madison Communications Pvt ltd were elected as the Hon.Secretary and Hon. Treasurer of the Bureau for the year 2024-25 respectively. 

