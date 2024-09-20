Tirupati Laddu row: Health Minister Nadda asks for detailed report from Andhra CM

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Nadda on Friday said he had spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and sought a full report on the Tirupati laddu issue. He added that the Centre would examine the matter and take suitable action.

Naidu has claimed that animal fat was used for making Tirupati laddus during the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government, triggering a massive political row with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accusing the chief minister of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) circulating a lab report to back the claim.

Addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the Modi government's third term, Nadda said, "I got to know about the issue through social media. I spoke to Chandrababu Naidu today and asked to send the entire report. Once we get the report, it will be examined and suitable action taken," he added.