When Ratan Tata floored IBS head VK Mathews with his humility

Ratan Tata was more than just a visionary entrepreneur; he was a leader with a deep and genuine commitment to India’s economic and social progress.

What stood out most to me was his humility—despite all his accomplishments, he always remained grounded and approachable. His sense of humor brought lightness into the room, even in serious moments, making him even more endearing.

I had the privilege of spending some time with Ratan Tata during a trip to the US, and two incidents from that visit will always stay with me. One morning, we ended up having breakfast together at his own hotel in New York, yet, on his instructions, he never identified himself to the serving staff. It was a small but telling gesture of his humility.

Later that same day, my family and I happened to bump into him at another restaurant. To my surprise, there he was, personally verifying and correcting his food bill before paying with his own credit card—something so simple, yet it spoke volumes about his character. With his trademark humor, he asked me, “Am I chasing you, or are you chasing me?” That lighthearted comment captured his ability to connect with others, no matter the situation.