7 workers killed at construction site in Gujarat; rescue op underway

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 12, 2024 06:40 PM IST
gujarat construction workers
Rescue operation underway after an under-construction building collapsed near Gujarat's Jaslapur. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Gujarat: Seven workers died, and several are feared buried after soil collapsed on them at a construction site in Mehsana on Saturday, as reported by PTI. The incident occurred near Kadi town, approximately 37 km from the district headquarters.

According to Inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela of Kadi police station, several labourers were digging a pit for an underground tank at a factory in Jasalpur village when loose soil gave way, burying them alive. "Seven bodies have been recovered, and three to four other labourers are feared buried. A rescue operation is going on," he said.

