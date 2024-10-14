India dismisses Canada's allegations against its diplomats 'preposterous'

New Delhi: India said on Monday that a diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were 'persons of interest' in a probe were "preposterous imputations" and part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political agenda.



"India now reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats," India's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Indian government said the communication was received on Sunday.