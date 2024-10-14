Malayalam
India dismisses Canada's allegations against its diplomats 'preposterous'

Reuters
Published: October 14, 2024 03:24 PM IST
Allegations were part of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political agenda, the Indian government said.
Topic | India

New Delhi: India said on Monday that a diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were 'persons of interest' in a probe were "preposterous imputations" and part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political agenda.

"India now reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats," India's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Indian government said the communication was received on Sunday.

