Explosion near CRPF school in Delhi; source not found

A loud blast took place near a CRPF school at Prashant Vihar, Sector 14, Rohini, in Delhi, on Sunday morning. However, no injuries have been reported so far, Delhi Fire Services officials told PTI.

Police said the explosion damaged the school wall, nearby shops, and a car. "We received a call regarding a blast near the boundary wall of CRPF school at 7.50 am. We immediately rushed two fire engines to the spot. There was no fire, and no one was injured due to the blast, so our vehicle returned." DFS officials said in a statement.

"Our forensic team and crime unit are at the spot to collect samples from the blast location. It could be a firecracker, but we are investigating the entire matter from all angles," authorities said. The officials also reviewed the CCTV footage.

The station house officer and staff found the school wall damaged and a foul smell at the site. "Crime team, FSL team and bomb disposal squad were called to the spot. The area has been cordoned off. Fire brigade team is on the spot. An investigation is underway into the cause of the incident," officials said.