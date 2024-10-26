Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts: ED raids 13 locations, unearths fraud in ticket sales

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered irregularities following a probe into the alleged black marketing of concert tickets for Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati'. As part of the investigation, ED raided 13 locations in five states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Punjab on Friday.

The concert tickets, usually available on platforms such as BookMyShow and Zomato often sell out quickly due to high demand leading people to seek alternative sources, the ED spokesperson said.

"Searches and investigation conducted by ED have revealed information regarding multiple individuals known for providing such tickets, including fake tickets through social media using Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram," the ED said in a statement. Officials also seized several incriminating materials, such as mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards, etc, during the raids.

The searches were aimed at investigating the illegal sales of tickets, financial networks supporting these scams, and tracing the proceeds of crime generated from such illegal activities, ED said.