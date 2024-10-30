Troops complete disengagement at 2 friction points in Ladakh; India, China to exchange sweets on Diwali

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese troops have finished disengagement at two friction points in Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, with patrolling expected to begin shortly, according to Army sources on Wednesday.

An exchange of sweets between the two sides is planned for Diwali, they noted. Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, addressed the troop disengagement during an event in Kolkata, stating, "I hope that under this consensus, relations will progress smoothly and not be hindered by specific disagreements." He emphasised the importance of managing differences, PTI reported.

This disengagement follows an agreement between the two countries concerning patrolling and troop withdrawal along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. It marks a significant breakthrough in resolving the over four-year standoff and easing tensions in their relations.

This development is crucial in reducing tensions along the LAC, particularly following the intense clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020, which represented a serious military conflict between the two nations in decades. The relationship between India and China deteriorated sharply after that incident.

According to an Army source, the disengagement has been completed at the two friction points, and patrolling will commence soon. A verification process following the disengagement is currently underway, with patrolling modalities to be discussed between ground commanders. "Discussions will continue at the local commander level," the Army source added.

On October 25, sources indicated that the disengagement process was expected to conclude by October 28-29. Regarding the Diwali sweet exchange, a source described it as a "big win" from both military and diplomatic perspectives, though the specific locations for the exchange were not immediately known.

Traditionally, Indian and Chinese troops have exchanged sweets and greetings at various border posts along the LAC during festivals and important occasions.

Sources previously stated that the areas and patrolling status were anticipated to return to pre-April 2020 levels. Patrolling will begin at these points once the disengagement process, initiated last week, is completed, allowing both sides to reposition their troops and dismantle temporary structures.

Patrolling will be conducted by armed personnel, with temporary sheds and tents to be removed, the sources noted.

The agreement was first signed at the diplomatic level, followed by military-level discussions, with the specifics of the agreement finalized during Corps Commander-level talks last week.

In accordance with the agreements, Indian troops have started relocating equipment to rear positions in these areas.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri mentioned on October 21 in Delhi that the agreement was reached after several weeks of negotiations, aiming to resolve the issues that emerged in 2020.

On October 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping endorsed the India-China agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the LAC, instructing the revival of various bilateral dialogue mechanisms to normalize relations affected by the 2020 military clash.

In a nearly 50-minute meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Modi highlighted the importance of managing differences without disturbing peace along the border, emphasizing that mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity should underpin their relations.

During their first structured talks in nearly five years, Modi and Xi also called for the timely revival of the stalled Special Representatives' dialogue on the boundary issue, underscoring its importance for maintaining peace along the frontier.

The two leaders stressed the need for strategic and long-term progress in bilateral relations, enhancing communication, and exploring cooperation to tackle developmental challenges, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Following the talks, Modi posted on 'X': "India-China relations are vital for our peoples and for regional and global peace and stability. Mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity will guide our relations."

In a session organized by the Merchant Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kolkata, the Chinese envoy remarked that both leaders reached significant mutual understandings to improve India-China relations, setting a course for steady development. "The meeting was constructive and highly significant," he added.

Meanwhile, the US welcomed any reduction in tensions along the India-China border, noting that it has been briefed by New Delhi on the developments. "We are closely monitoring the situation," said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, clarifying that the US has not played any role in this matter.