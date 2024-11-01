EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy passes away at 69

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Chairman, Dr Bibek Debroy (69), died on Friday. He was admitted to AIIMS hospital, reported PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Debroy's passing and called him a "towering scholar"."Dr Bibek Debroy ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India's intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth," he took to X.

Bibek Debroy was an alumnus of Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur, Presidency College, Kolkata, Delhi School of Economics, and Trinity College, Cambridge. He worked at Presidency College, Kolkata, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune, and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi. He was also the Director of a Ministry of Finance/UNDP project on legal reforms.

Bibek was also a Member of NITI Aayog until June 5, 2019. He has authored and edited several books, papers, and popular articles and has worked as the Consulting/Contributing editor for several newspapers. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2015.