Manipur violence: 11 suspected militants killed in gunfight with CRPF

Imphal: In a gunfight with security forces, 11 suspected militants were killed in Jiribam here on Monday, reported PTI. Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel also sustained injuries during the fight at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division. The militants, heavily armed, set fire to several shops in Jakurador Karong, attacked nearby houses, and targeted a CRPF camp, leading to the confrontation.

Five civilians remain unaccounted for, with officials unsure whether the retreating militants abducted them or are in hiding since the attack. The bodies of the deceased militants were brought to the Borobekra police station. One of the two injured CRPF personnel remains in critical condition, according to sources.