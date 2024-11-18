Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting to review the security situation in Manipur on Monday. The meeting is expected to devise a strategy to handle the renewed unrest in the northeastern state.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, among other top officials, are expected to attend the meeting, reported PTI.

Shah also took stock of the security situation in Manipur on Sunday after cancelling his election rallies in Maharashtra.

The state, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year, has been volatile following protests and violence after the recovery of bodies of women and children.

Protestors set fire to the residences of several legislators and MLAs in Imphal Valley on Saturday. Afterwards, curfews were imposed, and the internet was shut down due to the perilous situation.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.