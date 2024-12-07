Mumbai: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday announced its decision to exit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) following a controversial social media post by a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. The post hailed the demolition of the Babri Masjid, accompanied by a newspaper advertisement congratulating those involved in the act.

Abu Azmi, Maharashtra SP unit chief, stated, “Shiv Sena (UBT) has publicly praised the demolition of the Babri Masjid. We cannot align with such a party. I am in discussions with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav regarding this matter.” The SP, which has two MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, is stepping away from the opposition alliance, reported PTI.

The controversy stemmed from a post by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar, which featured a photo of the Babri Masjid demolition and a quote by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray stating, “I am proud of those who did this.” The post also included images of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and Narvekar himself.

Azmi criticiSed the lack of accountability for the mosque’s demolition, saying, “No one was punished for the act, and people had moved on. Yet, wounds are being reopened. If MVA allies use such language, how are they any different from the BJP? The Congress must reconsider its association with them.”

Responding to the SP's decision, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav maintained that the party’s stance on Babri Masjid has remained consistent since 1992. “Has the SP just now realised this position after 31 years? Their decision seems motivated by other political considerations,” Jadhav alleged, suggesting that SP may be aligning with the ruling BJP-led alliance.

Congress leader Nitin Raut said, “We will discuss SP's decision and understand their concerns.” However, political analyst Abhay Deshpande downplayed the impact of SP’s withdrawal, noting the party’s limited presence in Maharashtra. “This move may be aimed at positioning SP ahead of civic body polls,” he remarked.

The SP’s exit highlights growing differences within the MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction. It also reflects friction within the national opposition INDIA bloc, of which the MVA is a part.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee recently expressed dissatisfaction with the INDIA bloc’s functioning. Banerjee signalled her willingness to take charge of the alliance amid setbacks faced by Congress in assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.