New Delhi: With the Delhi Assembly elections concluded, all eyes are now on the results set to be announced on Saturday. Exit polls indicate a likely return to power for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after 27 years, with predictions of a comfortable majority.

Among the key contests, AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is defending his New Delhi seat against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit. Kejriwal, who has represented this constituency since 2013, secured victory in 2020 by 21,687 votes. Kalkaji sees Chief Minister Atishi taking on Congress’ Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. In the previous election, she defeated BJP’s Dharambir Singh by 11,393 votes.

Previous Result Party AAP BJP INC OTH 2020 62 08 0 0 2015 67 03 0 0





Malviya Nagar remains a stronghold for AAP’s Somnath Bharti, who faces BJP’s Satish Upadhyay and Congress’ Jitendra Kumar Kochar. Bharti has won three consecutive terms with a strong vote share. In Rohini, BJP’s Vijender Gupta is seeking a third term against AAP’s Pradeep Mittal, who won by over 12,000 votes in 2020.

Jangpura is another crucial seat where former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, currently facing legal troubles, is contesting against BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’ Farhad Suri. AAP had secured this seat in 2020 with a margin of over 15,000 votes. Greater Kailash sees AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj, a three-time winner, up against BJP’s Shikha Rai and Congress’ Garvit Singhvi.

Patparganj, a former Congress bastion before AAP’s rise, is witnessing a contest between AAP’s Awadh Ojha, BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi, and Congress’ Anil Chaudhary. In 2020, Manish Sisodia won here by 70,163 votes. Okhla’s Amanatullah Khan is seeking a third term against Congress’ Ariba Khan and BJP’s Manish Chaudhary.

Ballimaran, a Muslim-majority constituency, features AAP’s Imran Hussain facing Congress veteran Haroon Yusuf and BJP’s Kamal Bagri, who previously won a Delhi Municipal Corporation seat in 2022. In Chhatarpur, an interesting contest unfolds as AAP’s Brahm Singh Tanwar takes on BJP’s Kartar Singh Tanwar and Congress’ Rajender Singh Tanwar. Kartar, who won the seat for AAP in 2020, switched to BJP last year and is now contesting as its candidate.