Imphal: BJP MLA Karam Shyam asserted on Wednesday that Manipur is not facing a constitutional crisis despite Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation on February 9. He expressed confidence that the Centre, with the support of legislators, would resolve the ongoing political uncertainty, reported PTI.

"I don't know about the possibility of President's Rule, but I believe the leadership issue will be addressed by the Centre with the help of MLAs. I don't think there is any constitutional crisis in Manipur," Shyam said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shyam made the remarks while arriving at a hotel in Imphal to meet BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra. A BJP delegation led by Patra also met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday amid the leadership vacuum created by Biren Singh’s resignation.

When asked about the state assembly's six-month session gap and the potential for President’s Rule, Shyam responded, "Let's see what happens." On whether a new chief minister would be named soon, he laughed and declined to comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, experts have cautioned that with no one yet staking a claim to form the government, Manipur could be heading toward a constitutional crisis, potentially leading to President’s Rule.