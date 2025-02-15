A US military transport aircraft, the C-17 Globemaster III, is scheduled to land at Amritsar International Airport on Saturday night, carrying around 119 Indian nationals. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has strongly opposed the Centre’s decision to land another flight carrying deported Indians at Amritsar airport, calling it a deliberate attempt to tarnish Punjab and its people. Speaking to the media, Mann said that the Centre is unfairly targeting the state. He questioned why the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was directing deportation flights to Amritsar when several other airports across India were available.



“BJP's continuous effort to defame Punjab continues‼️ They are saying that 67 of the illegal immigrants are from Punjab and hence the plane will land in Amritsar. If this is so, then last time when 33 were from Gujarat, why did the plane not land in Ahmedabad? BJP always tries to defame Punjabis and Punjab,” Mann said in a press conference.

The arrival of 119 Indians follows the earlier deportation of 104 individuals as part of the US government's ongoing crackdown on undocumented immigrants. According to official sources, deportation flights will continue every other week until all illegal immigrants are returned to their home countries.

Among the deportees, 67 are from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Their removal is part of a broader enforcement drive by US immigration authorities targeting individuals who entered the country illegally or overstayed their visas.

The deportations come shortly after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, where he met President Donald Trump to discuss key bilateral issues, including immigration. During a joint press conference, Modi reiterated India's commitment to repatriating verified Indian nationals while calling for stronger efforts to dismantle human trafficking networks that exploit vulnerable migrants.

The treatment of deported Indians—who arrived in handcuffs and shackles—sparked controversy in India. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) maintains that such security measures are standard on deportation flights to prevent escape attempts or disruptions. However, critics argue that the practice is excessive and inhumane, particularly for individuals whose only offense was an immigration violation.

The issue has triggered heated debates in the Indian Parliament, with opposition leaders demanding a formal inquiry into the deportation process and the treatment of returnees. In response, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar assured that India is engaging with US officials to ensure deportees are treated with dignity. He emphasised that while immigration laws must be enforced, humane treatment should not be compromised.

The Trump administration's strict immigration policies continue to impact thousands of Indian nationals, placing pressure on the Indian government to manage reintegration efforts while tackling the broader challenge of irregular migration.

In the US, ICE oversees deportations in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), while in India, returnees are processed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Bureau of Immigration, and local authorities.

With more deportations expected in the coming months, immigration enforcement remains a key issue between India and the US as both nations navigate the complexities of border control, human rights, and diplomatic cooperation.

The deportations highlight the broader issue of irregular migration from India to the US. Economic hardships, limited employment opportunities, and the allure of better prospects abroad continue to drive many Indians to seek unauthorised entry into the US.

The Indian government now faces the challenge of reintegrating returnees, many of whom have spent years abroad and may struggle to rebuild their lives back home. As the US tightens its immigration policies, India is under increasing pressure to curb illegal migration through enhanced border management and diplomatic negotiations.

Meanwhile, human rights groups and advocacy organisations continue to push for fairer treatment of deportees, stressing the need for a balance between border enforcement and humane practices.

With further deportations on the horizon, immigration enforcement will remain a critical aspect of US-India relations, influencing policies on border security, migrant rights, and diplomatic engagement.