New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena was chosen as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly at a meeting of AAP MLAs here on Sunday. She will be the first woman to hold the post in Delhi.

Atishi's name was nominated in a meeting attended by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and the party's 22 MLAs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on February 24. In the three-day session, the ruling BJP government has said that pending CAG reports against the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House.

The BJP ousted AAP from power in Delhi, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the assembly polls held on February 5. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and several top leaders of the party, including Manish Sisodia, also lost the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, the BJP appointed Rekha Gupta as Delhi CM, the fourth woman to hold the post.