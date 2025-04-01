New Delhi: State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) announced a reduction of ₹41 in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders on Tuesday. However, the rates of domestic LPG cylinders used in households remain unchanged, reported IANS.

With the revision taking effect from April 1, the new retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in New Delhi is ₹1,762. In Mumbai, it stands at ₹1,714.5, while in Kolkata and Chennai, the prices are ₹1,872 and ₹ 1,924.50, respectively.

Previously, on March 1, commercial LPG prices saw an increase of ₹6, following a ₹7 reduction in February. According to industry experts, this latest price cut will directly benefit businesses such as restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that depend on LPG for daily operations.

LPG price revisions are part of routine monthly adjustments influenced by global crude prices and market trends. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas informed Parliament that LPG refills under the PM Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) have doubled over the past five years, with per capita consumption among beneficiaries rising to nearly four-and-a-half cylinders per year.

As of March 1, 2025, a total of 10.33 crore PMUY connections exist across the country. The number of refilled cylinders under the scheme has seen a substantial rise, with 41.95 crore refills delivered in just 11 months of the current financial year (FY25) until February, up from 39.38 crore refills in the entire 2023-24 fiscal year.

Highlighting the success of the initiative, the ministry noted that in 2019-20, the total number of refills stood at 22.80 crore, reflecting an almost 100 per cent increase over five years.