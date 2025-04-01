Chennai: The Malayalam film Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has landed in yet another controversy, extending beyond Kerala's borders. While the makers are busy pacifying right-wing groups, upset over the alleged anti-Hindu ideology in the film, Tamil Nadu, Kerala’s neighbouring state, is witnessing protests over its depiction of the Mullaperiyar Dam.

The Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi have strongly criticised 'Empuraan' for its alleged defamatory portrayal of the Mullaperiyar Dam issue. Both groups have demanded that the filmmakers remove scenes related to the dam. As part of their protest, the Farmers Association plans to lay a siege to Gokulam Gopalan’s financial firm in Kambam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protestors argue that the film presents the Mullaperiyar Dam in a manner that goes against Tamil Nadu’s interests. They also claim that the movie distorts facts and spreads false information. In response, they have called for a boycott of the film. However, no major political party in Tamil Nadu has commented on the controversy.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, Empuraan has sparked a political row after the RSS and Sangh Parivar accused the film of propagating an anti-Hindu ideology by portraying the Gujarat violence. Following the backlash, the filmmakers announced that a three-minute sequence containing controversial scenes would be removed. They have also hinted at plans to change the antagonist’s name from Bhajrangi to Balraj. The re-edited version of the film is expected to be released in theatres on Tuesday.