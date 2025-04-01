New Delhi: The ISRO has released images taken by its Earth-imaging satellite, CARTOSAT-3, revealing the destruction caused by the earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28. ISRO acquired the post-disaster CARTOSAT-3 imagery on March 29 over Mandalay and Sagaing in Myanmar, reported PTI.

Additionally, the space agency said the pre-event CARTOSAT-3 data acquired on March 18 covering the same area was referred for change analysis and damage assessment. Cartosat-3 is a third-generation agile advanced satellite with high-resolution imaging capability.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Significant damage to infrastructure in Mandalay city was observed, with major landmarks such as Sky Villa, Phayani Pagoda, Mahamuni Pagoda and Ananda Pagoda, University of Mandalay and several others suffering either complete or partial damage. In Sagaing city, damage was observed in the Ma Shi Khana Pagoda, along with several monasteries and other buildings," the ISRO said in a statement.

According to ISRO, as seen from the imagery, the earthquake caused the complete collapse of the historic Ava (InnWa) Bridge on the Irrawaddy River near Inn Wa City. Cracks and ground ruptures in floodplains of the Irrawaddy River, with associated liquefaction, were also observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the statement, the space agency noted that an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck Myanmar on March 28, followed by a strong aftershock of magnitude 6.4. The epicenter is located at 22.013° N 95.922° E at a depth of 10 km near the Sagaing-Mandalay border.

It further said that the quake's epicentre was located near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, which experienced severe damage. The earthquake also rattled the capital Naypyidaw and other regions, collapsing infrastructure, roads and residential buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The tremors were felt not only in Myanmar but also in neighbouring countries. The shockwaves were strong enough to be felt as far as Chiang Mai and northern parts of Thailand, where residents reported damages," it added.