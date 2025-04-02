New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Wakf Amendment Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Rijiju emphasised that the Bill, which aims to amend the Wakf Act of 1995, is in the national interest and will benefit the entire country, especially Muslims, women, and children.

Speaking to the media ahead of the parliamentary proceedings, Rijiju stated, “Today is a historic day, as the Wakf Amendment Bill 2025 will be presented in the Lok Sabha. I want to make it very clear that this bill, introduced in the national interest, will be supported not only by millions of Muslims but by the entire country. We are committed to any initiative that benefits the nation, especially for the welfare of poor Muslims, women, and children. Those opposing the bill are doing so for political reasons. I will present the rest of my arguments in the House.” Rijiju’s comments came as he responded to opposition parties’ concerns that the Wakf Bill would negatively impact the Muslim community.

The Minister assured that the Bill would not harm Muslims in any way, dismissing the opposition's claims as attempts to spread confusion. He further stated that he would provide detailed information in the Lok Sabha later in the day.

Addressing the potential for unrest, Rijiju also urged the public to maintain peace and avoid spreading misinformation, drawing parallels with the controversy surrounding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue, where opposition parties were accused of inciting the Muslim community.

The Wakf Amendment Bill is designed to amend the Wakf Act of 1995 to address existing challenges and improve the management of Wakf properties in India. The Bill aims to streamline the Wakf Board’s functions, ensuring the efficient administration of these properties.

The Union government first announced the introduction of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill 2025 on Tuesday, revealing that the Bill would be tabled in the Lok Sabha shortly after the Question Hour. The Bill will be followed by a detailed debate lasting up to eight hours.

This Bill builds on the 2024 Wakf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, which were introduced with similar objectives to improve the functioning of the Wakf Board and address ongoing management issues.

Brewing problems

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a major organisation representing Muslims in India, on Wednesday said it will challenge the Wakf (Amendment) Bill in court, calling it a "black law" that threatens the rights of the community.

Criticising the bill at a press conference, AIMPLB member Md Adeeb claimed it is an attempt to seize the properties of the Muslim community.

"They have started this spectacle thinking they can take away our property. Can this be accepted? Do not think that we are defeated," Adeeb said, emphasising that the fight against the bill is just a beginning.

Stating that the bill was opposed during deliberations in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) set up to review it, Adeeb said, "It should not be assumed that we have lost the battle. We have just begun. This is a fight to save the country because the proposed law endangers the very fabric of India."



The opposition parties, including the Congress, have opposed the legislation, claiming the panel formed to examine the bill did not consider the suggestions put forward by the opposition MPs. They also accused the Centre of rushing the bill.