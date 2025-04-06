Rameswaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Pamban sea bridge in Rameswaram on Sunday, providing a rail link between the mainland and the Rameswaram island. The new bridge would improve connectivity to the spiritual destination flocked by devotees throughout the year from all over the country and beyond.

According to a PTI report, the Prime Minister will remotely operate the vertical lift mechanism of the bridge and flag-off the inaugural special of Rameswaram-Tambaram Express and a Coast Guard ship, marking the inauguration of the new Pamban Bridge and its vertical lift span, the first of its kind in the country.

Following the inauguration, Modi will visit the renowned Rameswaram temple to offer prayers. Later, he will address a public gathering, officially dedicating the Pamban Bridge and a host of National Highway Projects to the country. The official events coincides with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.