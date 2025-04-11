New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday secured 18-day custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to interrogate him in connection with the conspiracy behind the 2008 carnage.



Rana, who was extradited from the US after a prolonged legal battle, was formally arrested by the NIA upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Thursday evening. He was produced before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House on Friday, which granted the agency 18 days of custody.

He was then moved to the NIA headquarters in a high-security convoy comprising Delhi Police’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams and other personnel. Officials said Rana will be kept in a secured cell at the agency’s CGO Complex office.

A cavalcade escorting Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, arrives at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters, in New Delhi, early Friday, April 11, 2025. Photo: PTI

“Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which he will be questioned in detail to unravel the full conspiracy behind the 2008 attacks that killed 166 people and injured over 238,” the agency said in a statement following the court's order.

His extradition marks a significant development in the 26/11 investigation. The NIA said Rana was escorted from Los Angeles to Delhi by teams of the NIA and NSG on a special flight, following the failure of his last-ditch legal attempts to block extradition.

The agency credited the coordinated efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and US authorities for successfully securing the surrender warrant and completing the extradition process.

