Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamil Nadu's ruling party, on Saturday criticised the BJP-led Union government for allegedly using Central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to pursue "vendetta politics", and pledged to fight back through legal means as well as by taking the matter to the public, reported PTI.

During a meeting of its district secretaries chaired by party chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin, the DMK adopted a resolution that stated: "This meeting of the district party secretaries strongly condemns the Union BJP government, which is creating an undeclared Emergency." The party attributed the situation to the misuse of authority by the Centre.

The resolution pointed to raids conducted by agencies like the Income Tax department and the ED in opposition-ruled states, including Tamil Nadu, as examples of this alleged misuse. The DMK also accused the Union government of encroaching on the independence of autonomous bodies, including the judiciary.

In his address, Stalin remarked that the DMK had endured numerous challenges throughout its long-standing history and that adversaries, unable to defeat the party politically, were resorting to threats. "Hence, let us politically face the BJP's threats," he said.

The party resolved to conduct public meetings at 1,244 locations across Tamil Nadu to showcase the achievements of the Stalin-led administration over the last four years.

The resolution also stated that agencies like the CBI, ED and Income Tax department are expected to act without bias, but under BJP rule, these institutions have drawn “flak” from the judiciary for being used to serve “political vendetta.”

Further, the DMK accused the Centre of leveraging investigative agencies to pressure opposition parties, including the AIADMK, into forming alliances with the BJP. The party referenced observations by the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court that allegedly criticised corruption within these agencies. The meeting reiterated that the DMK would stand its ground and legally counter any attempts at political harassment by Central bodies such as the ED.

The meeting also resolved to inform the public about what it called the BJP-led Centre’s abuse of authority and declared its determination to challenge the Saffron party and its allies in the upcoming elections. Notably, DMK leaders K Ponmudy and V Senthil Balaji are currently under the ED’s radar in separate cases.

Additionally, the party passed a resolution mourning the deaths of civilians in Pahalgam and also extended condolences on the demise of Pope Francis. The next DMK general council meeting will be held in Madurai on June 1.