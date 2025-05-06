Several Supreme Court judges have recently declared their assets, offering a rare glimpse into the wealth, investments, and liabilities of India’s top judiciary. Among them, Justices Vikram Nath and JB Pardiwala stand out with the highest declared movable and immovable assets.

"The full court of the Supreme Court of India has on April 1, 2025 decided that the statements of assets of the judges of this court shall be placed in the public domain by uploading the same on the website of this court. Statements of assets of judges already received are being uploaded. Statements of assets of other judges will be uploaded as and when the current statement of assets is received," a release issued by the court said.

The top court has also placed the complete process of appointments to the high courts and the Supreme Court, including the role assigned to the High Court Collegium, the role of and inputs received from the state governments, Union of India and consideration by the Supreme Court Collegium, on its website for the knowledge and awareness of the public.

"The proposals approved by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointments as high court judges during the period from November 9, 2022 to May 5, 2025, including the names, high court, source -- whether from service or Bar, date of recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium, date of notification by the Department of Justice, date of appointment, special category (SC/ST/OBC/Minority/Woman) and whether the candidate is related to any sitting or retired High Court/Supreme Court judge, have also been uploaded on the Supreme Court website," the statement said.

Top asset holders among judges

Justice Vikram Nath tops the list in terms of declared movable assets and investments. He and his spouse collectively hold investments worth approximately ₹4.75 crore. His spouse alone owns 1 kg of gold and 1.5 kg of silver, in addition to a Volkswagen Polo car.

Justice JB Pardiwala is another judge with significant asset holdings. His personal and family investments include mutual funds exceeding ₹4.4 crore, along with shares and gold jewellery. His real estate portfolio includes a residential property in Ahmedabad, an ancestral farmhouse in Valsad, and agricultural land in Sanand.



Justice Surya Kant also holds considerable real estate, with properties spread across Chandigarh, Panchkula, Gurugram, and Delhi. His fixed deposits alone are valued at ₹1.5 crore.



Justice Abhay S Oka has made significant investments in government savings instruments and mutual funds. He and his spouse hold PPF, FDs, LIC policies, and mutual funds, alongside gold jewellery and a car, while liabilities include a car loan of ₹5.11 lakh.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who now heads the apex court, owns four properties including a 3BHK DDA flat in South Delhi, a 4BHK apartment in the Commonwealth Games Village, Delhi (2446 sq. ft.), a 56% share in a 4BHK flat in Gurugram, and a share in ancestral property in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.



His investment portfolio is focused on government-backed savings: Fixed Deposits and bank accounts totalling ₹55.75 lakh, a PPF of ₹1.06 crore, GPF of ₹1.77 crore, and a LIC policy. He also declared a minor holding in shares worth ₹14,000. No liabilities have been declared.

