New Delhi: Several northern Indian airports, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), remain closed until further notice due to the prevailing security situation, prompting airlines to suspend or divert flights across the region.

The disruption follows India’s missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The resulting airspace restrictions have significantly affected civil aviation operations, reported PTI.

SpiceJet confirmed the airport closures and cautioned that “departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted.” Air India announced the cancellation of all services to affected destinations, including Leh, Jodhpur, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot, until noon. “Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption,” the airline posted on X.

IndiGo also issued a travel alert, advising passengers of disruptions to and from affected cities, citing dynamic changes in airspace availability. Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist locations, including bases of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The military described the strikes as “precise and restrained,” carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.