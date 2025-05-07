Tensions between India and Pakistan flared into open hostilities following India's Operation Sindoor, a coordinated tri-service strike on terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on Wednesday. In the aftermath of the missile attacks, let’s take a look at the casualties and damages suffered by both sides.



Casualties and reported damages

India

The Indian Army has confirmed that three Indian civilians were killed in cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan

According to Pakistan’s military spokesperson and defence officials speaking to Reuters and local media:

Eight Pakistanis were killed, 35 injured, and two reported missing following the Indian missile strikes.

Strikes reportedly caused 24 weapon impacts across six locations, with the Defence Minister claiming civilian targets, not militant camps, were hit.

Pakistan says no Pakistani aircraft were lost in the air engagements.

Conflicting air combat claims

Three fighter jets crashed in India's Jammu and Kashmir territory on Wednesday, four local government sources told Reuters. A Pakistani military spokesperson told Reuters that five Indian aircraft had been shot down, a claim not confirmed by India. The Pakistan military claims to have shot down five Indian aircraft, including 3 Rafale jets, one Sukhoi Su-30, and one Mig-29.

Diplomatic fallout

Pakistan has formally informed the United Nations Security Council, asserting that it reserves the right to respond appropriately to what it called “Indian aggression.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry accused India of violating its sovereignty, even while operating from within its own airspace.

On the other hand, India maintains that the strikes were targeted, non-escalatory, and aimed at terror infrastructure, avoiding military or civilian facilities

