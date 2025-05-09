New Delhi: Hours after Pakistan launched missiles and drones at Jammu and Kashmir, India retaliated by striking several locations, including the Karachi port, Lahore and Rawalpindi in the neighbouring country, reported national media and TV channels. Visuals of damage to the Karachi port caused by the Indian missile strike are widely circulating on social media. According to some news channels, the attack on Karachi port was carried out by INS Vikrant. However, officials have yet to confirm these reports.

Several news outlets also reported that Border Security Forces (BSF) arrested two Pakistani pilots from Indian territory. ANI reported that a Pakistan Air Force jet was shot down in the Pathankot sector by Indian Air Force personnel. However, these reports have not yet been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that Indian forces neutralised missiles and drones launched from Pakistan targeting its military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur.

The renewed aggression and intense shelling by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (Loc) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan came after India earlier on Thursday targeted Pakistani air defence systems in multiple cities, including one in Lahore that was reportedly "neutralised." India also foiled Pakistan’s attempt to strike 15 locations within the country. The Indian strikes on key Pakistani sites followed the earlier attack on its military stations.

While addressing the media in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that it is up to Pakistan to decide whether it wants to de-escalate tensions with India, as New Delhi had only responded to the "original escalation" triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack.

As India launched a massive counter attack on Pakistan, countries across the world are worried about the chances of another war between the two Asian countries. The tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. A total of 26 people were killed in the attack.

BSF foils major infiltration bid along IB in JK's Samba

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration attempt by suspected terrorists along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district late Thursday night.

"At around 2300 hours on May 8, 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district," the force said in a post on X early Friday.

Officials said it’s yet to be confirmed if any infiltrators were injured in the exchange. A thorough search of the area is underway, and more details are expected after daybreak.