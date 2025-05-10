Lahore: Pakistan on Saturday alleged that three of its airbases were targeted by missiles and drones launched by India in the early hours of the morning. At an emergency press conference held around 4 am in Islamabad, Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Murid airbase in Chakwal, and Rafiqui airbase in Shorkot (Jhang district) came under attack.



"All assets of the Air Force remain safe," Chaudhry said, claiming that Indian jets had launched air-to-surface missiles. He added that several of them were intercepted by Pakistan's air defence systems.

Calling it a "sinister act" by India, he warned that the country was pushing the region towards a deadly war. "Pakistan will respond to this aggression. India should wait for our response," he said. He took no questions and ended the briefing abruptly.

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) later issued a notice closing the country’s airspace to all air traffic from 3.15 am to 12 noon. It said further updates would be shared at noon.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours have escalated sharply since Wednesday, when Indian forces carried out precision strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which Indian officials say had cross-border links.

On Friday night, Pakistan reportedly carried out another wave of drone attacks, targeting 26 locations across India — from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. The Indian defence ministry said all attempts to strike vital installations, including airports and airbases, were foiled.

On Thursday evening, Indian air defence units intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards areas near the Jammu border, including the Jammu airport, according to defence sources.