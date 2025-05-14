New Delhi: India on Wednesday strongly rejected China's move to assign new names to locations in Arunachal Pradesh, calling the action "preposterous" and asserting that such efforts cannot change the reality that the state is an integral part of India.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a firm response after Beijing released a list of Chinese names for several places in Arunachal Pradesh, a region China claims as part of southern Tibet.

“We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principles position, we reject such attempts categorically,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” he added.

Jaiswal made the remarks while responding to a media query on the development.