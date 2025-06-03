The flood situation in the Northeast remained critical, with the death toll from deluge and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall rising to 36. Over 5.5 lakh people have been affected across several states in the region.

In the current wave of devastation, Assam reported the highest number of fatalities at 11, followed by 10 in Arunachal Pradesh, six in Meghalaya, five in Mizoram, three in Sikkim, and one in Tripura.

Assam

In Assam, over 5.35 lakh people have been affected across 22 districts. According to an official bulletin, fifteen rivers are flowing above the danger mark. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Lakhimpur, one of the worst-hit districts, and assured residents of full support. Road, rail, and ferry services remain disrupted due to continuous rain.

Sikkim

In Sikkim, three army personnel were killed and six soldiers are missing after a landslide struck a military camp at Chhaten, near Lachen town in Mangan district, on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and porter Abhishek Lakhada. Rescue operations are ongoing under challenging conditions to locate the missing personnel, a defence official said.

A total of 1,678 stranded tourists were evacuated from Lachung and Chungthang, while over 100 remain trapped in Lachen. Landslides and heavy rain since May 29 have partially damaged bridges in Phidang and Sangkalang, disrupting access to key tourist destinations including Gurudongmar Lake, the Valley of Flowers, and Zero Point.

The tourism department has issued an advisory urging caution and planning based on real-time weather and road updates.

Chief Secretary R. Telang chaired a high-level meeting to review the disaster situation in the Mangan district. Key issues such as road blockages, evacuation, and restoration of essential services were discussed.

Manipur

In Manipur, over 19,800 people have been affected after days of heavy rainfall led to river overflows and breached embankments.

At least 3,365 houses have been damaged and 103 localities inundated. Authorities have set up 31 relief camps, mostly in Imphal East, to shelter displaced families.

Arunachal Pradesh

With one more fatality reported from Lohit district, the death toll in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 10.

Floods and landslides have affected nearly 1,000 people across 156 villages in 23 districts. Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant. Major rivers and tributaries continue to flow above danger levels, with flood conditions reported in districts including West Kameng, Dibang Valley, and Kurung Kumey.

Tripura

The flood situation in Tripura has started to improve as rainfall subsided and river levels receded below the danger mark.

However, over 10,000 people remain in 66 relief camps across the state. West Tripura has the highest number of evacuees, with 50 camps housing over 2,300 families, according to Disaster Management in-charge Sarat Das.

Mizoram

In Mizoram, all schools remained closed on Monday following widespread landslides, mudslides, rockfalls, and waterlogging caused by continuous rain since May 24.

So far, five people—including three Myanmarese refugees—have died due to rain-induced calamities.

(With PTI inputs)