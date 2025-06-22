The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men for sheltering the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, the agency said on Sunday.

The arrested individuals are Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar of Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park, both residents of Pahalgam, reported PTI.

According to the NIA, the duo revealed the identities of the three armed attackers and confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals linked to the proscribed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack," the NIA said. Investigators said the two men provided food, shelter, and logistical support to the assailants, who carried out one of the most horrific terror strikes in recent times by selectively targeting tourists based on their religious identity on 22 April.

The NIA has booked the accused under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Further investigation is currently underway.