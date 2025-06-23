New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida as the southwest monsoon inches closer to the national capital. The monsoon is expected to reach the region by Tuesday, bringing a spell of relief from the recent muggy weather.

A yellow alert is in place for Delhi, with the IMD forecasting light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28°C on Monday, with humidity levels at 74% at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36°C. Morning showers have already provided some respite, improving air quality — Delhi’s AQI stood at 96, falling in the 'satisfactory' range.

The coming week is set to remain damp, with generally cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall. From Monday to Wednesday, moderate showers are likely across Delhi-NCR, with daytime temperatures around 34–35°C. Thunderstorm activity is expected to pick up midweek, especially on June 26 and 27.

Gurugram and Noida are also bracing for similar weather, with both cities under alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, particularly on June 23 and 24. Noida may also experience gusty winds.

The IMD has advised residents to exercise caution, especially during outdoor activities. High humidity, frequent showers, and the possibility of thunderstorms will dominate the week, signalling a classic monsoon onset across north India.