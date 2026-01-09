Ranchi: In a landmark move to mark its 25th anniversary, Jharkhand is set to make its historic debut on the world stage. Chief Minister Hemant Soren will lead the state’s first-ever delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, in January.

The high-stakes visit aims to position Jharkhand as a prime destination for global investment, centred on the theme "Growth in Harmony with Nature." The delegation will showcase the state's potential in critical minerals, sustainable industry, and energy transition to global leaders and investors.

Following the WEF, the Chief Minister will lead an official visit to the United Kingdom. A major highlight will be his special address at the University of Oxford's prestigious Blavatnik School of Government—making him the first Indian Chief Minister to do so.

This strategic global outreach is designed to attract investment, create jobs, and forge international partnerships to fuel Jharkhand's next phase of economic development.