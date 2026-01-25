New Delhi: The Centre has made the vehicle challan system more stringent under the newly amended Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 2026, which have come into effect from January 1, 2026.

Under the new rules, a driver will face automatic disqualification of their driving licence if five or more challans are issued against them within a year. Once a challan is issued, it must be paid within 45 days.

Vehicles with pending challans will be blacklisted, restricting access to services on the Parivahan portal. Except for tax payment, services such as change of address, transfer of ownership, change of vehicle class, permits, fitness certification and termination of hypothecation will not be allowed.

The amended rules also empower department officials to detain vehicles with pending challans until the dues are cleared.

All legal proceedings will be initiated against the registered owner of the vehicle involved in the violation. If another person was driving the vehicle at the time, the owner will have to prove it.

Further, vehicle owners who wish to contest a challan will now have to approach the court themselves. Earlier, the transport department had to move the court in such cases.