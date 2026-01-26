A successful India plays a key role in ensuring global stability, prosperity and security, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday after attending the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, ahead of the India–EU summit.

Von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa were the chief guests at the Republic Day parade, marking the first occasion when two senior European Union leaders jointly attended India’s flagship ceremonial event.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, top military officials, foreign diplomats and other dignitaries were present at the celebrations.

“It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit,” von der Leyen posted on social media following the ceremony.

Costa and von der Leyen, who arrived with a high-level EU delegation, are scheduled to hold summit-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday. Adding to the significance of the event, a small European Union military contingent led by Colonel Frederik Simon Spruijt took part in the Republic Day parade. The celebrations also featured India’s military capabilities, including elite marching units, missile systems and indigenously developed defence equipment.

India traditionally invites global leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest last year, while French President Emmanuel Macron attended in 2024 and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in 2023.

The event did not have a chief guest in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attended the parade as the chief guest.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was the chief guest in 2019, while leaders of all 10 ASEAN nations attended the celebrations in 2018. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest in 2017, followed by then-French President François Hollande in 2016.

Former US President Barack Obama attended the parade as the chief guest in 2015, while Japan’s then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was invited in 2014. Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attended the celebrations in 2013. Other prominent leaders who have graced the Republic Day celebrations over the years include Nicolas Sarkozy, Vladimir Putin, Nelson Mandela, John Major, Mohammed Khatami and Jacques Chirac.

Former British Prime Minister John Major attended the event in 1993, while Mandela participated as South Africa’s President in 1995. South Korean President Lee Myung-bak witnessed the parade in 2010.

French Presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy attended the celebrations in 1998 and 2008, respectively. Additional attendees over the years include Nepal’s King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev, former Iranian President Mohammed Khatami, Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and former Maldivian President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

(With PTI Inputs)