India will showcase its development journey, cultural diversity and military strength, including mock-ups of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor, at the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday. President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be the chief guests at the event to be held on Kartavya Path in the national capital.

The celebrations, themed on 150 years of Vande Mataram, will begin at 10.30 am and last for about 90 minutes, with President Droupadi Murmu leading the ceremony.

The event will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial to pay tributes to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath. President Murmu and the chief guests will then arrive at Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy escorted by the President's Bodyguard.

May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2026

Around 100 cultural artistes will lead the parade with a musical presentation themed 'Vividata Mein Ekta' (Unity in Diversity), highlighting India's cultural richness. The ceremony will also feature a showering of flower petals by four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit in Dhwaj formation.

President Murmu will take the salute as the parade begins. It will be led by Parade Commander Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area. Gallantry award winners, including Param Vir Chakra awardees Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, and Ashok Chakra awardees Maj Gen C A Pithawalla (Retd) and Colonel D Sreeram Kumar, will march in the parade. A small military contingent from the European Union will also participate.

For the first time, the Indian Army will present a phased 'Battle Array Format' that includes an aerial component. The display will feature a high-mobility reconnaissance vehicle and India's first indigenously designed armoured light specialist vehicle, supported by Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters and their armed variant Rudra in Prahar formation.

The combat segment will include T-90 Bhishma tanks and the indigenous Arjun main battle tank, accompanied by Apache AH-64E and Prachand light combat helicopters. Other mechanised platforms on display will include the BMP-II infantry combat vehicle and the Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-2.

A tri-services tableau showcasing replicas of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor in early May is expected to be a major attraction, reflecting India's resolve to respond decisively to national security challenges. A glass-cased integrated operational centre depicting the conduct of the operation will also roll down Kartavya Path. The tableau will highlight the role of BrahMos missiles, Akash missile systems and the S-400 air defence system.

The Indian Navy contingent, comprising 144 personnel, will be led by Lt Karan Nagyal. The naval tableau, themed 'Strong Navy for a Strong Nation', will feature a stitched ship from the fifth century CE christened INSV Kaundinya, Gurab-class ships of the Maratha Navy, and frontline indigenous platforms including INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri. It will also depict the circumnavigation route of INSV Tarini during the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition.

The Indian Air Force contingent will include four officers and 144 airmen, led by Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar. The march-past will sync with a fly-past by Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30 and Jaguar aircraft in Spearhead formation, symbolising the 'Sindoor Formation'.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation will showcase its hypersonic glide missile LR-AShM, designed to engage both static and moving targets. A total of 30 tableaux — 17 from states and Union Territories and 13 from various ministries and departments — will roll down Kartavya Path, highlighting 150 years of Vande Mataram and India's progress.

Around 2,500 cultural artistes from across the country will perform during the parade. A joint Dare Devils motorcycle team from the CRPF and Sashastra Seema Bal will also perform.

The aerial fly-past will feature 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters, comprising Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar fighters, along with C-130, C-295 and the Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft in formations such as Arjan, Vajraang, Varuna and Vijay.

