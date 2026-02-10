Mumbai: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday said there were grounds to suspect sabotage in the plane crash that claimed the lives of his uncle and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last month. He called for a detailed investigation by multiple expert agencies. However, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had earlier dismissed any conspiracy angle and described the incident as an accident. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also rejected the sabotage claim while seeking a thorough probe and accountability.

Responding to the doubts raised by Rohit Pawar, the RPI (A) chief said he did not believe there was any foul play involved in the crash, reported PTI.

Rohit Pawar reiterated that there were reasons to suspect sabotage and demanded an extensive inquiry by various expert bodies.

At a press conference, he questioned the record of pilot Capt. Sumit Kapoor, who was flying the aircraft on January 28. He referred to Kapoor’s past suspension for three years over alcohol consumption.

He further said that the Crime Investigation Department alone would not have sufficient authority to conduct a comprehensive probe. He called for an investigation by multiple agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board, the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, the UK-based Air Accidents Investigation Branch, along with Indian authorities.

However, Athawale rejected Rohit Pawar’s allegations and maintained that the crash was accidental.

"We demand a detailed investigation into the crash. Some people are expressing doubts about a possible sabotage angle, but I do not think there was any foul play. Sharad Pawar saheb himself clarified on the same day that it was an accident," Athawale told reporters.

He also sought strict action against officials found responsible.

"The pilot should have avoided landing at the airport and instead flown to Pune," he added.

Ajit Pawar, pilot Capt. Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Capt. Shambhavi Pathak, personal security officer Vidip Jadhav, and flight attendant Pinky Mali were killed when their Learjet crashed near Baramati airport in Pune district on January 28.