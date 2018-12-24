Malayalam
When Santa met Maveli: The romance behind the viral pix

Our Correspondent
Published: December 24, 2018 04:56 PM IST Updated: December 24, 2023 10:55 AM IST
Maveli was so worried that he could not visit his former kingdom during a flood-hit Onam that he jumped on the invitation of Santa.

Here’s how the rendezvous unfolded. Santa wrote a letter to Maveli, ruing the different timing of their visits every year. He invited Maveli to accompany him on his visit to Kerala ahead of Christmas. After all, Maveli missed his yearly Onam visit because of the flood in August.

So Maveli hopped on a KSRTC bus to Kottayam, where his old friend waited for him. They roamed across the town, chatted up the curious onlookers and even distributed presents. They posed for selfies with some people.

At the end of the day, Santa fished out a present for Maveli from his sack. It was a wedding card! To the amazement of the onlookers, Santa removed his mask and there she was. This Santa was a girl.

The unlikely combo was the result of a wedding invitation video. Arjun Maliackal from Kottayam and Ancy Francis from Thrissur chose an unusual method for their “save the date” video heralding their January 9 wedding. The video was directed by Tuesday Lights, a Kottayam-based studio which had made a mark with such interesting videos.

The photoshoot has already gone viral on social media.

